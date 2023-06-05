Fremont County Sheriff: Drunk Driver Crashed into Fence; Sheep killed by dog; Vehicle Struck Store in Hudson

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received June 5, 2023 at 0700 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests

Martin K. Blackburn, 19, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Poof of Insurance, Duty to report Accident, and a Failure To Appear Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Stephanie A. Fruciano, 37, Sheridan, arrested for Simple Assault, Child Endangering and Interference with a Peace Officer

Samuel F. Whiteplume, 41, Riverton, arrested for Larceny and Interference with a Peace Officer

Domenich A. Gumfory, 25, Lander, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

Jay D. Roberts, 46, Fort Washakie, arrested for Criminal Trespass

Cefus J. Wood, 33, Shoshoni, Arrested on a Revocation of Probation

May 30

8:13 a.m. 700 North First Street, Dubois – Fremont County School District #2 reported a vandalism.

9:19 a.m. 200 East 2nd Street at South Illinois Avenue, Hudson – Damage to the Hudson Library was reported along with additional damage to the town park.

7:03 p.m. Y Drive, Riverton – A sheep was killed by a dog at large running in a flock of sheep.

8:49 p.m. North Cherry Street, Pavillion – Three dogs reportedly attacked a person and his dogs, the male victim had dog bites through his sweater and the dog was bitten on its butt. The incident is under investigation.

9:50 p.m. Black Mountain, WRIR – A vehicle was stuck in the ice on Black Mountain. A Deputy assisted the party in getting unstuck.

There was one grass fire reported at 21 Burma Road.

May 31

9:19 a.m. David’s Way, Riverton – A complaint of animal abuse is under investigation.

10:16 a.m. 460 Railroad Avenue – A simple assault in under investigation at the Fremont County Detention Center.

11:53 p.m. Child Neglect – A complaint has been filed regarding the welfare of a child in Pavillion. An investigation is underway.

2:02 p.m. Firethorn Lane – A theft of service complaint was received.

3:28 p.m. 180 Red Wolf Place – A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Wind River Hotel and Casino.

7:22 p.m. Spriggs Drive, Lander – A complaint alleged neighbors were dumping grass clipping into a horse pasture and were asked to stop. When confronted, the suspect allegedly became aggressive.

June 1

9:28 a.m. 1005 College View Drive – A female driver drove into the Wind River Medical Clinic’s Waiting Room, which fortunately was not occupied at the time.There were no injuries.

12:03 p.m. Sprouts Greenhouse and Garden, Lander – A vehicle went through a fence by the dumpster and driver began racing engine. A 19-year-old male was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

12:55 p.m. Riverton area – A boy on a sleepover was bitten by his friend’s dog on the side. The skin was broken and the boy has a bruise. The owner of the dog reported the dog was current on its vaccinations.

5:48 p.m. Hudson – A red colored older Chrysler vehicle ran into the side of Franks Convenience Store. Minimal damage reported. One post was knocked over.

8:02 p.m. Walmart Riverton – A 41-year-old male was arrested for interference and theft after running from a Deputy.

June 2