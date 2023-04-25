Fremont County Sheriff: Domestic Battery Arrest; Chicken Flock Found Dead; Fraud Reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received on April 24th.

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Samuel D. Carpenter, 36, Atlantic City, Arrested for Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery, Reckless Endangering

Braden M. Larrew, 32, Riverton, Arrested on a Contempt of Court Warrant

Health M. Roof, 37, Arrested on two (2) Failure to Appear Warrants

Daeshawn Ute, 20, Ethete, Arrested for Careless Driving, Interference with a Peace Officer, No Valid Drivers License and on a Failure to Appear Warrant.

April 21

8:34 Garnet Drive, Riverton – A report was received of a violation of a Protection Order.

9:22 p.m. East Pavillion Road – A caller said a horse was not being taken care of. A report was made.

11:19 a.m. Riverview Road, Kinnear – A fraudulent telephone call was reported.

12:52 p.m. Rogers Lane, Riverton – A missing pig was reported.

6:48 p.m. Arroyo Lane, Riverton – An entire flock of chickens was found dead. The Reporting Party said she thought it was the neighbor’s dogs.

8:22 p.m. Highway 26, Dubois – A threat was received. The incident is under investigation.

10:09 p.m. 1733 North Federal – A shoplifting was reported at Walmart. A ticket was created.

11:36 p.m. Muskrat Road, two miles from Shoshoni – A road flare was thought to be a stick of dynamite. it was not.

April 22

12:17 p.m. Lost Wells Circle – A 45-year-old man died in his home after a lengthy illness. No foul play is suspected.

3:00 100 Country Acres Road – A dog was reporting chasing livestock in a pasture.

4:57 p.m. East Ramshorn Street, Dubois – A black Ford f-150 sideswiped a parked car and left the scene.

6:07 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Riverton- A ticket was created for a shoplifting at Walmart

6:40 p.m. Velma Jo Street, Riverton, A person reported $700 was withdrawn from his bank account. The report is under investigation.

April 23

7:06 a.m. – Milepost 124, Highway 26, Riverton – A black truck was found resting on its top with debris in the roadway. The Highway Patrol is investigating.

8:21 a.m. Milepost 77 Highway 789, Lander – A vehicle struck and killed a deer. The Highway Patrol is investigating.

11:06 a.m. 5690 Highway 287, Lander – A 2004 Dodge Durango, white, was stolen from the lot at the Shoshone Rose Casino. The Wind River PD was notified.

12:13 p.m. Lost Wells Butte Drive, Riverton – Two dogs were reported chasing horses in a pasture.

5:58 p.m. Center Street, Riverton – A resident reported someone tearing their mail in half and leaving things in their mailbox. The report is under investigation.

7:06 p.m. 1733 North Federal – A ticket was made for a shoplifting incident at Walmart

11:28 p.m. Hillside Street, Dubois – A complaint was filed over a neighbor’s dog howling for hours.