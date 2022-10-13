Fremont County Sheriff: Bullet Hole found in Home; Theft in Pavillion; Two vehicle crashes reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office blotter from 10-12-22 to 10-13-22 at 0700 hours

All persons arrested are presumed not guilty until convicted in a court of law:

Carissa D. Hewitt, 46, Lander was arrested on a Contempt of Court Warrant at 2:58 p.m. in the 2300 block of the Squaw Creek Road near Lander

Percy J. McLeod, 34, Ethete, arrested on four (4) Failure to Appear Warrants at 4:39 p.m. at 109 Norkok Street in Fort Washakie.

Jaden S. Moss, 25, Riverton, arrested on a CAST Violation (Court Assisted Supervised Treatment) 4:39 p.m. at 109 Norkok Street in Fort Washakie.

Patrol Calls:

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted at 1-:23 a.m. of a dispute between a hunter and a Forest Service employee over a hunting issue near Indian Ridge on the Loop Road.

Residents of a home on Vine Street in Riverton found a small caliber bullet hole in the corner of their house and reported it at 11:41 a.m. The owners were out of town when this occurred. There are no suspects at this time.

A theft was reported at 4:04 p.m. on North Main Street in Pavillion where a mobile home was moved out of a lot and the electrical box and post was taken with it.

A personal injury vehicle crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. on North Irishman Road near Midvale. A report indicated a man and his son were picked up by a private party and taken to the hospital.

A vehicle struck a cow in the 600 block of the Bass Lake Road in North Portal at 7:19 p.m.

A resident on Snowberry Lane reported someone sprayed something on her dog while the dog was running at large.