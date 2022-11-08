Fremont County School Boards Election Results

Voters went to the polls Tuesday and elected School Board members from each district in the county. Listed are the successful candidates and their totals:
FCSD#1 – Lander: Karen Harms, 2,190; Jared Kail, 2,136; Mike McConnell 1,950 and Aileen Brew 1,805
FCSD#2 – Dubois: Chris Sabatka 631; Lauri Yaracz 531; Shawn Hess 514; and Erin Miller 471
FCSD#6 – Wind River: Dawn Leonhardt 447; Van Hill 345; David P. Befus 305 and Lora Acres, 268
FCSD#14 – Wyoming Indian: Arline Trosper 180; Sanford Friday, Sr. 132
FCSD#21 – Fort Washakie: Carla Mann 159; and Tex LeClair 125
FCSD#24 – 4 year Shoshoni: Jock Campbell 446; Lynn A. Thompson 414; Gavin Woody 379 and Gerald Jarrard 269
FCSD#24 – 2 year Shoshoni: Jennifer Gardner, 520
FCSD#25 – 4 year Riverton: Jody Ray 2,741; Terri Kucera 2,382; and Terry Cantrell 1,843
FCSD#25 – 2 year Riverton: Lori Morrow 1,537
FCSD#38 – Arapahoe: Leo Hanway 93 and Rebecca Bell 66
The official vote canvass will be held Friday morning at the Commissioners Chambers at the Courthouse in Lander.