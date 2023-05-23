Fremont County S.O. – Dirt bike crash near Hudson; Vehicle vs Cow crash reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received on 5-23-23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Gary D. Getty, 62, Lander was arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

May 22

10:09 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A fight was reported within the Fremont County Detention Center.

10:35 a.m. 1700 Highway 789, Riverton – A man lying in the barrow ditch was contacted and he told Deputies he was taking a break from walking.

1:26 p.m. Coal Mine Road, Government Draw, Hudson – A man reported he had crashed his dirt bike and was injured. An ambulance was dispatched.

1:53 p.m. Milepost 57, US 20/26 east of Moneta – A two vehicle crash that occurred in Natrona County just east of the county line was called in. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

May 23

12:28 am. 11000 Highway 789, Riverton – A vehicle vs cow crash was reported with injuries. A Deputy requested an ambulance. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

1:47 a.m. Wind River Hotel & Casino – A customer who won a jackpot reported some of the money went missing. The incident is under investigation.

There was one coroner call on May 22nd.