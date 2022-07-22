Fremont County Public Health issued Unsafe Water Alert for the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie

A water quality alert for the Middle Fork Popo Agie River in Lander has been posted due to unsafe levels of waterborne pathogens. The health department has issued the following guidelines:

· Watch for posted signs

· Avoid all water contact activities in that area

· Do not ingest water without first boiling for three minutes, filtering or other

treatments that will remove pathogens.

· If people do come in contact with the water, they should wash their hands

and shower as soon as possible

Children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. Symptoms to look for are diarrhea and vomiting. If you or your pets experience those symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian.