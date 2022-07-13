Fremont County Libraries: BookFlix Fosters Early Literacy in Wyoming

School may be out for the summer, but learning’s still in session for Wyoming’s littlest readers and pre-readers. BookFlix, an online GoWYLD resource provided by the Wyoming State Library, fosters early literacy for children from pre-kindergarten through third grade. It’s free to Wyoming residents through their local libraries or from home with a library card and PIN.

BookFlix pairs classic fictional video storybooks with related e-books. Each book pair includes educational games, internet links and author and illustrator profiles. They’re categorized in nine themes: Animals and Nature; Earth and Sky, Family and Community, People and Places, Music and Rhyme, ABCs and 1-2-3s, Adventure, Imagination and Celebrations. Many book pairs are also available in Spanish.

“There’s something in BookFlix to spark every young child’s interest,” said Paige Bredenkamp, Wyoming State Library School Library Consultant. “It’s fun, it’s engaging, and it encourages kids to become avid readers and learners.”

Teachers will find additional features, such as lesson plans, curriculum correlations and other resources and tools.

Learn more and access BookFlix at GoWYLD.com. For assistance, or to obtain a library card, contact a Wyoming public library in your county. BookFlix is made possible in part through federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.