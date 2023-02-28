Fremont County leaders tapped by Gov. Gordon for appointments

Fremont County residents made Governor Mark Gordon’s top picks for 2023 appointments, which must be confirmed by the Senate for confirmation. These leaders, if confirmed, will sit on Wyoming boards and commissions that oversee everything from state education to gaming. “We are delighted to present to you these names which represent some of the brightest and most dedicated in our state,” Gov. Gordon wrote to Senate President Ogden Driskill of the recommended appointments.

Fremont County proposed appointees:

• Robert Martinez, Arts Council – Disciplines

•Zoe Conard, appointed to complete an unexpired term, Barber Examiners Board – Disciplines

• Micah Wyatt (I), In-District, Community College Commission – Party Split – Districts – Term Limits

• Taylor Jacobs, (R), school board members, appointed to complete an unexpired term, Education State Board – Disciplines – Districts – Term Limits – Party Split

• Richard Currah, reappointment, Gaming Commission – Districts – Term Limits

• Jenni Wildcat, tribal representative, Gaming Commission

• Bruce Thoren (R), School Facilities Commission – Party Split – Districts – Disciplines

• Robert (Budd) Betts, at large, Tourism Board – Districts – Term Limits

• Dennis Pince (R), appointed for a partial term that expires March 1, 2023, and also for a full new term, Water Development Commission – Party Split – Districts – Disciplines – Term Limits