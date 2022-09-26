Fremont County Fire Restrictions Lifted Today

Based upon the recommendation of Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam, the Fremont County Commissioners lifted fire restrictions, effective today September 26, 2022.

This applies only to property within unincorporated areas of the county as each municipality regulates land within its own boundaries. Even though we have been

experiencing wetter and cooler weather, Fire Warden Haslam stated caution still needs to be adhered to as a result of dry fuels in the lower elevations.

The Commissioners advise everybody to remain cautious and diligent.