Fremont County fills leaderboard in Casper

CASPER – The Indoor Track and Field season has had an expedited season it feels like, especially with Lander Valley High School’s (LVHS) newly sanctioned team participating, but this past weekend everything slowed down for the Tigers and the Riverton (RHS) Wolverines as they traveled to Casper for the Mustang Invite.

A few track and field stars from around Fremont County were not surprising to find along the top of the top at the end of the day. Runners like LVHS senior Gage Gose who finished first in the 55 meter dash (6.64 seconds), the 55 meter hurdles (7.83 seconds) and the 400 meter dash (51.02 seconds). He was followed in the 400m dash by senior teammate Matisse Weaver (53.35 seconds) in third place.

Another name that always seems to be on top of the list was Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield who dominates every form of running there is whether it be outdoor track and field, cross country or indoor track. He did so again on Saturday as he finished the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:03.83, placing him at second place behind Cheyenne Central’s Bridger Brokaw (9:59.18).

The Wolverines also had Kiana Swann, an excellent cross country runner for RHS, finish in the top-nine of two different events with the 800 meter run (2:38.56) being her best finish of the day. But she wasn’t the only Fremont County girl to have themselves a day in Casper as Lander’s Ellie Kaufman, a junior, finished fourth in the only event she participated in (400m dash).

Lander also had Avery Bever, another junior, who finished fifth in the girls’ 55m dash with a time of 7.64 seconds. Bever also had another top-twenty finish with her 29.08 second time in the 200m dash. Lady Tiger Blue Blackburn also had a top-ten finish in her only event, the 800m run, as she finished 2:41.34.

In the longer distances the RHS team really had a good day, especially junior Alexander Truax who finished seventh in the 1600m run with a time of 5:00.38, just eight seconds off his personal best. Another Wolverine finished well in that race with Alex Bisbee finishing 12th with 5:10.89.

Finally, off the beaten path (literally), the Riverton Wolverines’ shot put team dominated with two top-six finishes thanks to Nathan Mills (44-feet-nine-inches) and Xavier Garcia (42-feet-seven-inches) leading the way. Not only that, Watie Whiteplume, a senior at RHS, finished fourth in the high jump event with a height of five-feet-ten-inches.

Up next, both teams will send qualifiers to the Simplot Games at Idaho State University this upcoming Thursday through Saturday, February 16 – 18. After that the runners and throwers of Fremont County’s indoor track and field teams will have one last chance to get into the State Championship in Gillette with Laramie’s Last Chance Meet on Friday, February 24.

Good luck the rest of this season and congratulations to all the Tigers and Wolverines who had such an amazing showing in Casper!