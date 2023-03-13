Fremont County fills 3A / 4A All-Conference & All-State awards list

FREMONT COUNTY – Now that the final shot has been sunk, and the last of the Wyoming High School state basketball tournaments are over, the awards and accolades arrive in Fremont County with a handful of Riverton and Lander basketball players being selected to All-State and All-Conference awards. First up, it was pretty obvious that both Parker Paxton and Darrick DeVries, the two highest scorers for Riverton, were going to get their trophies one way or another and they did so with consistent offense and defense. They both received 4A All-Conference awards alongside some of the names they beat in the state tournament last week like Croix Jenkins and Kayden LaFramboise.

DeVries led the team in rebounds per game (6.3) but those rebounds and his team-leading steals (2.5 per game) helped his season tremendously, especially in the assists category where he also led the team (2.2 per game). All of that was a great side dish to the main course, his 13.8 points per game which ranked seventh in the 4A West.

Riverton’s Paxton and DeVries weren’t the only Wolverines listed though as Kade Gabrielsen, Nathan Hutchison and Jason Vincent all received second-team assignments after all three proved they belonged on another tier with their combined defense.

Along with leading the 4A in scoring (18.2 points per game) and having one of the best three-point percentages (41%) in the state of Wyoming, Paxton can also add a new award to his shelf of golf and basketball trophies: Player of the Year.

Over on the 3A side of the ball, Lander grabbed a few eyes as senior leaders Brenon Stauffenberg and Abe Lopez were named to the All-Conference team but only Stauffenberg was named to the All-State list. Lopez’s snub from the All-State list is a little remarkable considering he led the team in scoring for much of the season and was one of the most physical and fun players to watch play all year long.

The dynamic duo of seniors led the team in points with Stauffenberg (313) edging Lopez (267), but one could not have done what they did without the other taking attention and defenses away from each other. Stauffenberg (14.9 points per game) and Lopez (13.4) really were two of the more dangerous players in all of 3A, let alone in the county, but when you add in the fact that Stauffenberg also led the team in rebounds per game (6.2) and it’s obvious why teams had to account for both of them.

Also gracing the All-Conference list was Lander senior Brae’don Lincoln who made the All-Defensive team which is not surprising at all considering how seriously he’s taken to that side of the ball during his time in Lander.

Not only did a few Lander boys make the All-Conference list but the Lander Lady Tigers’ freshman star under the basket, Adelyn Anderson, also got the nod for the honors after a strong start to her Lander Valley career.

Anderson finished the season fourth in rebounds per game (6.7) in the 3A West and ninth in the entire division. Not only that, she led the Lander Lady Tigers in blocks (24) by a mile and finished with the most made field goals on the team (54).

The girls of Riverton also had a name on the list that would not be a shock to anybody who paid attention to their games this year. Junior Paizley Jackson finished third in the 4A West in scoring (13.4 points per game) and was one of the most consistent shooters in the state with her 69% free-throw percentage and 294 total points.

All of these players worked extremely hard to earn these accolades and many of them will cherish them for the rest of their lives, but all Fremont County teams will have a higher goal on their lists next season: a state championship. The road to that goal begins now for every coach and player that will be returning to Wolverine Gymnasium or Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse next season.

4A All-State selections not made yet (should be by tomorrow morning)

