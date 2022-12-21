Fremont County DUI Task Force arrests 8 for DUI during Thanksgiving holiday operation

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend resulted in 158 traffic stops, 8 arrests of impaired drivers, and 6 controlled substance arrests.



While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force issued 40 speeding citations, 23 citations for other offenses, and made 9 other arrests.

The task force also issued 48 warnings during the 5-day operation.



During 2021, 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. In total, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes that year in the county. Through November 2022, 7 fatal crashes and 8 fatalities have occurred in Fremont County. Of these 8 fatalities, 6 were related to alcohol, and the county has had 46 alcohol-involved crashes.





The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments. The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.





The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving. Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive.

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use the new Fremont County Safe Rides service in the Lander/Riverton areas to arrive home safely by calling (307) 851-9800 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911. Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.