Fremont County Courthouse closed today for election

The Fremont County Courthouse will be closed today so employees can help at the polls. If you have ballots to drop off, call 307-332-1088 or 1089 for options. The courts and Sheriff’s Office will be working as usual.

You may vote at any of the vote centers, Lander High School, Riverton Fairgrounds, Dubois Headwaters, Ft Washakie High School, Wyoming Indian High School, Arapahoe School, Shoshoni Sr. Citizens and Kinnear Fire Hall. Polls are open 7 am. To 7 p.m.

The Courthouse will open at 5 p.m. and unofficial returns will be open to the public.