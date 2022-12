Fremont County basketball schedules for this weekend

Riverton High School: WyoToday’s YouTube & 93.9 KTAK

THUR:

Boys – L to Bear Lake 46-40

Girls – L to Bear Lake 33-23

FRI:

Girls: vs Mountain View @ 11:20 AM

Boys: vs Grace @ 4:20 PM

SAT:

Girls: vs Lyman @ 9:40 AM

Boys: vs Mountain View @ 2:40 PM

Lander Valley Boys @ Douglas Tournament: WyoToday’s Youtube & 93.1 KFCW

FRI: 6 PM vs Burns

SAT:

11 AM vs Wheatland

4 PM vs Douglas

Lander Valley girls @ Lander Valley:

FRI:

3:30 PM vs Wheatland

6:30 PM vs Lovell

SAT:

12:30 PM vs Burns

3:30 PM vs Douglas

Shoshoni boys and girls @ Shoshoni Wrangler Invite:

THUR:

Girls: 4:30 PM vs Saratoga

Boys: 6 PM vs Saratoga

FRI:

Girls: 9 AM vs HEM

Boys: 10:30 AM vs HEM

SAT:

Girls: 8:30 AM vs Riverside

Girls: 5:30 PM vs Meeteetse

Boys: 7 PM vs Meeteetse

Wyoming Indian @ Ethete (Foothills Classic): WyoToday’s YouTube page & 99.1 KWYW

FRI:

Girls: 6 PM vs Wright

Boys: 7:30 PM vs Wright

SAT:

Girls: 11 AM vs Big Horn

Boys: 12:30 PM vs Big Horn

Girls: 2 PM vs Tongue River

Boys: 3:30 PM vs Tongue River

Wind River @ Pavillion (Foothills Classic):

FRI:

Girls: 12 PM vs Tongue River

Boys: 1:30 PM vs Tongue River

Girls: 6 PM vs Big Horn

Boys: 7:30 PM vs Big Horn

SAT:

Girls: 2 PM vs Wright

Boys: 3:30 PM vs Wright

St. Stephens @ Foothills Classic:

FRI:

Girls: 12 PM vs Greybull (@ Wyoming Indian)

Boys: 1:30 PM vs Greybull (@ Wyoming Indian)

Girls: 3 PM vs Big Piney (@ Wind River)

Boys: 4:30 PM vs Big Piney (@ Wind River)

SAT:

Girls: 8 AM vs Tongue River (@ Wyoming Indian)

Boys: 9:30 AM vs Tongue River (@ Wyoming Indian)