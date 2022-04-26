Fremont County athletes compete in Lakota All-Star Game

By Travis Gupton

Wyotoday Media

On April 23rd the annual Lakota All-Star Basketball game took place in Rapid City, South Dakota in The Monuments Summit Arena. The game featured players from the states of Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana. There were several Fremont County players who took part in the games over the weekend. In the girls contest Team Anpo defeated Team Wicahpi by a final score of 72-57. Riverton’s Savannah Martinez took part in the girls game. Martinez was on Team Wicahpi. Wyoming Indian Alumni Sandie Friday took part in the college games during the All-Star Event.

For the boys All-Star game the final score was 100-82 in favor of Team Hehaka over Team Wanbli. Tuff C’Bearing of Wyoming Indian and Jordan Barraza of St. Stephens represented the Wind River Reservation and Fremont County in the game. Wind Rivers Chaumbrey Romero was also on the roster for Team Wanbli. In the boys college game Dillan Hereford, Lander Tiger Alumni played in the college men’s Lakota All Star Games on Team Mato who won the match over Team CETAN.