Fremont Co. Sheriff: Two Arrests; Juvenile Caught Smoking; Fuel Spill in Dubois

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 5/19/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

A male, 15, Arapahoe – Arrested on a Probation Violation

Philip S. Timmons, 29, Wamsutter, WY – Arrested on a Revocation of Probation

May 18

10:45 a.m. Fremont County area – A larceny theft was reported. No report completed as of yet.

11:48 a.m. 1994 North Cougar Drive, Pavillion – A juvenile was caught smoking.

11:57 a.m. Middle Fork Lane, Lander – Three aggressive dogs were reported. The owner was warned.

2:22 p.m. 219 Ramshorn St., Dubois – A motorist spilled a quantity of fuel at the pumps and then drove off.