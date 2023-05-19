Fremont Co. Sheriff: Two Arrests; Juvenile Caught Smoking; Fuel Spill in Dubois

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 5/19/23
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:
Arrests:
A male, 15, Arapahoe – Arrested on a Probation Violation
Philip S. Timmons, 29, Wamsutter, WY – Arrested on a Revocation of Probation
May 18
10:45 a.m. Fremont County area – A larceny theft was reported. No report completed as of yet.
11:48 a.m. 1994 North Cougar Drive, Pavillion – A juvenile was caught smoking.
11:57 a.m. Middle Fork Lane, Lander – Three aggressive dogs were reported. The owner was warned.
2:22 p.m. 219 Ramshorn St., Dubois – A motorist spilled a quantity of fuel at the pumps and then drove off.