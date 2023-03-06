Fremont Co. Sheriff: Motorists Rescued; Dog Bite; Shoplifting

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office blotter from 3/3/223 through 0700 hour on 3/6/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Bryon Goodvoiceelk, 34, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Sunshine E. Oldman, 24, Gillette, WY, arrested on a warrant out of Natrona County

March 3

9:02 a.m. David’s Way, Riverton – Property Destruction was reported. A person’s ex reportedly cut up the inside of a van and left a note.

9:19 a.m. Deer Haven Drive, Dubois – A harassment was reported. A report was made.

2:46 p.m. Castle Gardens Road, Gas Hills – A woman called stating she was stuck in the snow about one miles south of the Petroglyphs. The subject was rescued by a Deputy and was provided a ride into Riverton.

March 4

5:19 a.m. Burma Road, Riverton – A vehicle ran off the road and was lodged against a tree. No injuries reported. Minor property damage to a fence.

2:53 p.m. Dutch Ed Lane, Lander – A dead cow was reported on a hay stack. The cow’s owner was contacted and advised.

3:40 p.m. Williams Road, Pavillion – A female was bitten by a dog. A report was taken.

7:51 p.m. and 10:07 p.m. 1733 North Federal – Two shoplifting incidents were reported at Walmart.

March 5

4:05 p.m. North Second Street, Sewer Ponds area, Lander – A vandalism was reported when subjects in a vehicle threw a snowball at the reporting party’s vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

March 6

12:49 a.m. Rendezvous Road, Saint Stephens – Deputies stood by with a stranded motorist until the BIA WRPD arrived.