Fremont Co. Sheriff: Drug Arrest Noted; Deputies help motorists stuck in the snow:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report from the past 96 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Tanner C. Foust, 27, Riverton, arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Raymond E. Price, 74, Lander – arrested for Contempt of Court

Samuel A. Teran, 28, Riverton – arrested for Contempt of Court

February 17

11:06 a.m. North 1st Street at East Ramshorn, Dubois – A crash between two trucks was reported.

7:35 p.m. 100 Hutchinson Road – Deputies assisted a motorist who reported a crash

February 18

5 p.m. along Young Road. – a vehicle ran through a fence and was stuck.

February 19

10:34 a.m. Mlepost 32, Highway 26, Dubois – The Wyoming Highway Patrol requested a deputy assist with a motorist who was stuck in the snow alongside the highway.

11:07 a.m. Firethorn Lane, Gardens North – A dog owner whose animals were running at large was contacted and issued a warning.

2:36 p.m. 76 Fir Road, Dubois – A hit and run crash was reported at this address.

2:42 p.m. Pebble Drive, Riverton – Deputies have under investigation a report of someone breaking out windows at this location.

7:22 p.m. Missouri Valley Road – A motorist called for help stuck in their own driveway and could not back up or go forward and did not know what toi do. A deputy and a neighbor helped free the motorist.

February 20

10:38 a.m. Milepost 55 Highway 26, Dubois – A Chevy pulling a trailer reported being harassed by another motorist trying to crowd her out of her lane. Deputies responded, the suspect driver was contacted and warned.

10:43 a.m. 1575 East Monroe Avenue – A caller reported two men beating and kicking a dog. Deputies responded and reported the dog was okay. A report is pending.

2:47 a.m. Wind River Reservation – animal bites were reported and the BIA Wind River Police responded.

3:03 p.m. Fremont County – a runaway was reported. Deputies are investigating.

7:49 p.m. 5690 Highway 287, Riverton – A motorist reported tires on a vehicle were slashed.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office responded on two calls for deceased individuals.