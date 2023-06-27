Fremont Co. Sheriff: Domestic Assault Denied; Search and Rescue assisted man with leg injury; GPS sent motorist to a two-track

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Alice G. Ward, 37, Laramie, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic

Wind Boy Yellowplume, 25, Ethete, Contempt of Court

Jared A. Gregory, 23, Riverton, Court Ordered Arrest

June 19

11:19 a.m. Cozy Court, Riverton – The Arizona Department of Child Safety contacted the FCSO on a welfare check on a child and premisis. All was okay.

6:06 p.m. Arapahoe Area – The body of a deceased individual was discovered. The death was not suspicious, according to the FCSO.

7:27 p.m. Peterson Road, Riverton – A complaint was filed about a barking dog keeping them awake. A report was taken.

June 23

10:36 a.m. Highway 789 Hudson – A complaint was filed that someone opened a gate and let cattle into their yard.

2:28 p.m. 600 block Market, Lander – A Property Execution was completed on a 2005 Harley-Davison motorcycle that was seized in place.

6:43 p.m. Rendezvous Ponds, Riverton – Some kids camping without permission were asked to leave, but causing issues. A report was made

June 24

2:58 p.m. Missouri Valley Road, Pavillion – A woman called to report her husband was going to get a gun. He left the premises When contacted, deputies reported all was okay.

3:45 p.m. Cozy Court, East Monroe, Riverton – A woman showed up at a neighbor’s home with blood on her person saying her husband beat her up. The vvictim was contacted who denied there was a physical altercation. She state she scraped her thumb on a gate while putting a dog away.

9:13 p.m. David’s Way, Riverton – A burglary was reported at a home, a door was kicked in, with tools possibly stolen. The incident is under investigation.

June 25

3:52 p.m. Sinks Canyon Falls Trail – An elderly male subject with a leg injury was assisted out by Search and Rescue.

8:56 p.m. 550 Lyons Valley Road, Lander – A vehicle versus deer collision was reported.

9:51 p.m. West Pershing Avenue, Riverton – A vehicle fire was reported.

June 26

5:42 a.m. Fremont County – A subject leaving a gas station followed GPS to a two track road and became lost. The subject was located and assisted back to the highway.

9:33 p.m. Milepost 110, US 20, Shoshoni – A fatal car crash was reported (see separate story)

