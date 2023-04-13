Fremont Co. Sheriff: Dogs Went After Chickens; Fraudulent Letters Investigated

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 4/12/2 to 4/13/23 at 0700 hours
All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law
Arrests:
Krystal M. Northcott, 48, Riverton, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant
April 12
9:06 a.m. Burma Road, Riverton – A call indicated a neighbor’s dogs were in with his chickens again. The resident detained the dogs. The owner of the loose canines was cited for Dog at Large.
10:34 a.m. Shady Lane, Riverton – A woman reported a fraudulent series of letters purporting to be from a local bank. She had already contacted the Bank and a Title Company.
6:56 p.m. Snowberry Lane, Riverton – A caller said someone had unlatched his gate, broke some fence panels and busted the tail light on his truck. A report was taken.
There was one fire call near Shoshoni for a grass fire at 6:22 pm