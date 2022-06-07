June 27, 1937 – May 28, 2022

Frederick Paul Black Jr was born in Rawlins, Wyoming June 27, 1937 to Frederick Paul Black and Frances Willard Back. He died peacefully May 28, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming.



Fred attended elementary and high school in Rawlins, lettering in several sports, including football. He played trumpet in band and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a PhD in Economics.



Fred managed NAPA Motor Parts stores in Lander and Powell. He served as Director of The Community College Association of Wyoming. He was a licensed building contractor and built commercial properties in Carbon County.



He was an avid big game hunter and fisherman. Fred’s favorite fishing spot was at his cabin on The Encampment River.



Fred is survived by his son, Christopher Black, daughter, Paula Nielsen, son-in-law, Kurt Nielsen, grandchildren, Lauren Nielsen and Craig Nielsen, sister, Joan Kenney, Cousin and valued friend, Sara Felix.



Private burial service will be in Rawlins, Wyoming.



