Frederick new head coach of Wind River Football

The Wind River Cougars have a new head football coach coming into the 2022 season. Rodney Frederick has been named the new head coach of the Cougars. Frederick is a first grade teacher at Wind River. Coach Frederick said that this season is one to be excited about for the Cougars.

“We are all pretty excited about this season. We have a lot of varsity players returning on both sides of the ball. Definitely excited about our Offensive Line this year as we have a lot of players returning there,” Coach Frederick said. “We will have Cooper Frederick (Junior) returning at the RB position as well as Jaycee Herbert (senior). Chris Burke (Junior) will also be back at the QB spot. We will continue to run the double wing with a few changes. When we averaged around 400 yards a game, we didn’t really want to lose that.

Defensively, we will be looking to replace a corner and an outside LB. Everyone else will be a returning starter.

This season we will have four All State players coming back. Cooper Frederick, Jaycee Herbert, Calder Johnson, and Tucker Jensen.

Like I said before we are excited to get back and with our seniors on this team we hope to have another great year. Losing in the semis last year kind of stung a lot of the kids so I know they want to have an even better season!”

The Cougars open up their season at the Casper Jamboree on August 26 at 2 p.m.. The first time the Cougars will be at home is scheduled to be on September 8 against St. Stephens at 5:30 p.m.