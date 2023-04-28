November 6, 1939 – April 22, 2023

Francis Jay Carlson was born November 6, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He was the first of three sons born to Francis W. and Ada Jensen Carlson. Jay spent his early years in Mt. Pleasant, attending Wasatch Academy through junior high. When he was a freshman, the family moved to Kearns, UT where he attended Cyprus High School. Jay excelled at football, receiving the honor of being named to the Utah All State Football team. After graduating high school in 1958, Jay attended Snow College for two years and then transferred to Utah State University. In 1962, Jay and Kathleen Walk were married. They had three children, Suzan Truluck (Sutton), Vickie Wurü (Glen), and Peter (Tisha).

Jay was drafted and inducted into the US Army in February 1963. He served as an MP in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1965. After being discharged, Jay worked construction in Salt Lake City, returning to Utah State to resume his education, graduating in 1969 with a degree in Range Management with a minor in Animal Science and Botany. in 1985, Jay married Corliss Poindexter and they began the process of blending two families. Jay was a willing dad to Tony, Debbie, and Emily, and played a significant role in their lives as an example and as a loving dad.

Jay began his career with the Forest Service as a seasonal employee during the summers when he was a teenager. He was hired as a full time Ranger Conservationist in 1969. He served in various capacities on the Cache and Dixie National Forests until he was transferred to Bridger Teton Forest as District Ranger of the Big Piney District. Jay served as Ranger in Big Piney until his transfer to the Shoshone Forest in 1985 as Wapiti District Ranger. He remained on the Wapiti until his retirement in 1994. While in Cody, Jay served on the Cody Chamber of Commerce Board, was a member of the Cody Elks club and spearheaded the forest service centennial in 1991. Jay was a member of Big Piney Lodge #42 AF&AM-

After retiring from the Forest Service, Jay went to work for Tope Construction in Cody for several years. In 2004 he went to work for William H. Smith and Assoc. in Gillette, WY. He worked there for 7 years enjoying the interaction with his good friends John and Will Dojnor.

Jay lived and enjoyed life to its fullest. He was known by many and loved by some. His passing leaves a gigantic hole in the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Corliss, his children Suzan, Vickie, Pete, Tony, Debbie and Emily, 15 grandchildren and soon to be 12 great grandchildren, his brother Gary Carlson (Sandy), brother-in-law Mark Mickelson (Diane), sister-in-law Mildred Abernathy (Tom) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Go rest high on the mountain Jay. You will be missed.

