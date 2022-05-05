Latest:
The US Drought Monitor for Mid-April. The USDA has now approved disaster declarations for the most severe drought counties. USDA

Four Wyoming Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: Wyoming

Triggering Disaster: Drought 

Application Deadline: Jan. 3, 2023

Primary Counties Eligible: Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan and Teton                                                               

**Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Wyoming:  

Big Horn Crook                                            Lincoln                Park                                            Washakie
Converse                             Fremont                                            Natrona                                            Park                                            Sublette                                           

Idaho: Bonneville, Fremont and Teton
Montana: Big Horn, Gallatin and Powder River

More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery ToolDisaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

 