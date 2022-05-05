Four Wyoming Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area: Wyoming

Triggering Disaster: Drought

Application Deadline: Jan. 3, 2023

Primary Counties Eligible: Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan and Teton

**Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Wyoming:

Big Horn Crook Lincoln Park Washakie Converse Fremont Natrona Park Sublette

Idaho: Bonneville, Fremont and Teton

Montana: Big Horn, Gallatin and Powder River

