Four Wyoming Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Impacted Area: Wyoming
Triggering Disaster: Drought
Application Deadline: Jan. 3, 2023
Primary Counties Eligible: Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan and Teton
**Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
Wyoming:
|Big Horn
|Crook
|Lincoln
|Park
|Washakie
|Converse
|Fremont
|Natrona
|Park
|Sublette
Idaho: Bonneville, Fremont and Teton
Montana: Big Horn, Gallatin and Powder River
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
