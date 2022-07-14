Forward Arturri Lehkonen stays with Colorado Avalanche, signs five-year extension with champs

By Kristen Shilton/ESPN.com

Forward Arturri Lehkonen is sticking with the Colorado Avalanche with a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension.

The valued veteran was traded to the Avalanche from the Montreal Canadiens in March and played his way into a significant raise after a terrific second half to the season and memorable contributions in the postseason.

Lehkonen is a strong middle-six presence who makes teammates better, and he really came alive for Colorado during its Stanley Cup run.

The 27-year-old finished with eight goals and 14 points in 20 playoff games, and tallied key markers too, including the game-winner in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final vs. the Edmonton Oilers, as the Avalanche punched their ticket into the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche, rumored to interested in star forward Claude Giroux during the regular season, made the move to acquire Lehkonen to fill a similar role after Giroux was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Florida Panthers. Giroux signed with the Ottawa Senators in free agency on Wednesday.