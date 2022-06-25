Fort Washakie Man to Prison for Strangulation Assault

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Friday that JARED MATTHEW NOSEEP, 24, of Fort Washakie was sentenced for assault by strangulation on June 16, 2022, before United States District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Noseep was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $250 fine and a $200 special assessment.

Noseep pled guilty to two separate incidents in which he strangled and/or attempted to strangle a victim meeting the statutory definition of intimate and dating partner. The two assaults involved the same victim and occurred on January 6, 2020, and September 7, 2020, on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

“We must remain steadfast in our efforts to investigate and prosecute violent crime on the reservation,” said Murray. “We could not accomplish this without the courage of victims who stand up to their abusers and report these incidents. ”

“Thanks to the courage of the victim in this case, the FBI was able to investigate this assault by strangulation and bring the perpetrator to justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “It is a credit to the victim that the defendant has been held accountable for his actions.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.