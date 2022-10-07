Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.

Noseep faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, a $500,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United StatesAttorney Kerry Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.