Fort Washakie Man Arraigned on Multiple Violent Offenses

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that 43-year-old DENVER LEE JOHN, SR. of Fort Washakie, was arraigned on July 20, 2022, by United States District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, five counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated sexual abuse. John pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for September 26, 2022 before United States

District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

If convicted on all counts, John faces 30 years to life in prison with five years to a lifetime of supervised release, a fine up to $2.25 million and a special assessment of $900. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.