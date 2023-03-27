Fort Washakie Area had most weekend snowfall; See the snow totals here:

A series of weather systems crossed Wyoming Friday through Saturday night and produced widespread accumulating snow. The snow first began in the western mountains and valleys Friday and continued into early Saturday before slowing through the day. Areas East of the Continental Divide saw the snow increase Friday evening and continue through Saturday. The heaviest mountain snow fell in the Western mountains and along the East Slopes of the the Absaroka and Bighorn Ranges. As for the lower elevations, locations in Park County, mainly from around Cody to Meeteetse, saw the highest snow totals of over one foot.

The following are snowfall totals from Early Friday morning through 10 a.m. Sunday as reported by the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

...FREMONT COUNTY... 14 SW FORT WASHAKIE 7.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 10067 6 WSW DUBOIS 6.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 9419 7 NNW SOUTH PASS CITY 6.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 8941 1 NE RIVERTON 5.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 4949 6 WNW RIVERTON 4.4 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5565 10 NNW SOUTH PASS CITY 4.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 9674 13 SW LANDER 4.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 8714 6 SW LANDER 4.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 6046 23 NW DUBOIS 4.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 9346 11 WSW BURRIS 3.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 9909 1 W RIVERTON 2.7 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5031 HUDSON 2.5 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5098 2 SSE LANDER 2.5 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5518 1 NNW LANDER 2.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5332 7 WNW LANDER 1.6 IN 1001 AM 03/26 6035 2 SSE FORT WASHAKIE 1.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 5555 6 ESE DUBOIS 0.5 IN 1001 AM 03/26 6657 1 WNW DUBOIS 0.5 IN 1001 AM 03/26 6947 12 NNW SHOSHONI 0.3 IN 1001 AM 03/26 4859 ...HOT SPRINGS COUNTY... 15 WSW HAMILTON DOME 11.7 IN 1001 AM 03/26 6608 23 WSW HAMILTON DOME 9.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 8905 1 WSW LUCERNE 7.0 IN 1001 AM 03/26 4429 2 NE LUCERNE 4.9 IN 1001 AM 03/26 4280