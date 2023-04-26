Former Wyoming Indian star continues basketball career in Billings

BILLINGS, MONT. – Just a couple years ago the local basketball fanatics on the reservation were privy to watching Jaden Ferris ball out for the Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian High School (WIHS). Now, she’s dominating at the next level and has decided to continue her basketball career north of where she grew up learning the game.

Jaden Ferris, a graduate of WIHS in 2021, has been rocking and rolling at the Haskell Indian Nations University since she helped lead WIHS to three state championship appearances before signing with Haskell to play in Lawrence, Kansas.

Now that she has improved upon her game even more, and is prepared to graduate in May with an Associate’s Degree in Health, Sport and Exercise Science, she will be continuing her basketball career in Billings, Montana at Rocky Mountain College starting this fall.

Jaden Ferris has done extremely well at Haskell, now she looks to keep it going in Billings for the Battlin’ Bears (p/c Michelle Ferris-Friday)

Before she was controlling the court in Kansas, she did so in Ethete for Coach Aleta Moss after finishing her middle school education at Fort Washakie. Basically, she is as homegrown as it comes and has made the entire town of Ethete and the Wind River Reservation around it proud as can be.

As a three-year starter at WIHS Ferris averaged over 10 points a game to go along with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as well. She kept it going at Haskell when she helped the Lady Indians qualify for the NAIA National Tournament in both 2022 and 2023 with the former Lady Chief being named to the NAIA Scholar Athlete list this past season.

Ferris will now try to get even better at the sport as a Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bear, adding to an already impressive collection of accolades and seasons on the court.