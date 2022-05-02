Former Wyoming Cowboy Garrett Crall Picked Up by the Miami Dolphins as an Undrafted Free Agent

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (May 2, 2022) — University of Wyoming two-year captain and four-year starter Garrett Crall has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Crall was a standout defensive end for the Pokes from 2017 to 2021, starting 40 of 54 career games.



Crall earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2021 as selected by MW head coaches and media. He began his college career as a walk-on and ended his career being voted by his teammates a team captain for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Crall helped lead the Cowboys to three bowl victories in the 2017 and 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowls and the 2019 Arizona Bowl.





His senior season, Crall was credited with 44 total tackles, including 24 solo stops, 2.5 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. For his career, Crall made 191 total tackles. Of those 191 tackles, 95 were solo tackles. He totaled 16.0 sacks 27.0 tackles for loss, had eight pass breakups, forced two fumbles and recovered three fumbles.



A former high school quarterback from Hicksville, Ohio, Crall is one of the great walk-on stories in Wyoming football history. He was a nominee for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, which is an award given annually to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.



Crall joins his former teammate Marcus Epps, who is currently a safety with the Philadelphia Eagles, as Cowboys who began their college careers as walk-ons and went on to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.



Crall also joins his former teammate, Chad Muma, as Cowboys who earned NFL opportunities this spring. Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the sixth pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.