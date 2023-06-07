Former UW Cowboy graces Madden video game cover

Every year there is newfound hype over the popular Madden video game cover with speculation and rumors that spread like wildfire about every team’s favorite player possibly gracing the cover.

Well, this year the fans of the University of Wyoming and the Buffalo Bills can rejoice and celebrate as Josh Allen, quarterback for the Bills and former Wyoming Cowboys superstar, announced early on Wednesday that he will be the face on the front of Madden 24.

Allen becomes just the ninth quarterback to grace the video game cover and also becomes the first ever UW Cowboy or Buffalo Bill to be on the front. Tom Brady (2) and Patrick Mahomes (2) have both been on the cover twice, tying each other for the most since the game first released back in 1988.

Many consider being the face of the video game as part of a long-running curse, the “Madden Curse”, but players like Brady and Mahomes have recently proven that the curse is nothing but a myth.

The game releases in August of 2023 on all platforms.