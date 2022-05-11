Former Shoshoni & Riverton Schools Superintendent has Died

Former Shoshoni Fremont County School District 24 and Riverton District 25 Schools Superintendent Craig Beck died on May 6th. His obituary is posted at Wyotoday.com.

Craig Beck spent 10 years at the helm of the Riverton Schools, retiring in 2011.

At Tuesday’s Riverton School Board Meeting, Trustee Carl Manning noted Beck’s passing and saying “he was a good man and he was a good superintendent, he was good for Riverton’s schools.” That messaged was echoed by most on the school board who knew him, including District Attorney Joel Vincent.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said she was inspired by Beck’s leadership when she worked in the district prior to his retirement.

A celebration of Life will be scheduled later.