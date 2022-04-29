Former Riverton Wolverines signs with new soccer league team

By Travis Gupton

Former Riverton Wolverine and current EIU soccer athlete Reed Axthelm signed with Lansing City Football for the USL League 2 season. Axthelm, during his time as a Wolverine, was named the 3A State Player of the year in 2017. Axthelm graduated from Riverton High in 2017 and then went to Kansas City Kansas Community College (Blue Devils) where he spent two seasons. In 2020 he came to EIU and played in all of the games that season. He was named the Summit League Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Western Illinois. In his 2021 senior season, he only had the chance to play in two games due to injury. Lansing City football is entering their inaugural season in the USL League 2. Owner Jeremy Klepal has been exploring the idea of starting an 11-player team in Lansing since 2019, following the folding of Lansing Ignite, which also played under the USL umbrella in League One according to an article in the Lansing State Journal. “I always felt like a soccer team in Lansing was an awesome idea,” Klepal said. “I just feel like Lansing needs more culture around entertainment and things that families can do together.” Axthelm knows how to find the back of the net. In one of his seasons with the Blue Devils in Kansas City he recorded nine goals and 2 assists. In the season he had 20 points recorded and a .750 shot percentage. Axthelm will be a big part of the culture that Lansing City will attempt to create in their first season.