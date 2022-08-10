Former Riverton Coach Inducted in Hall of Fame

Former Riverton girls basketball coach Gary Lee was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this week. Lee coached the Lady Wolverines in the 80’s where they won two state championships In the 1982-83 and the 1983-84 seasons, Lee’s teams in total were a combined 46-1 which included the two state titles. He coached the Riverton girls program from 1981 through 1992 and made the state tournament 11 years in a row. In that 11 year span the Lady Wolverines held a record of 185-76. Lee also coached football and golf as well. Golf was always a passion for Lee. He headed up the girls and boys programs at Torrington in his career. He also spent time in Spearfish, South Dakota and Loveland, Colorado. We want to send a congratulations to Coach Lee on this big honor.