Former Lander swimmer breaks records at ASU

TEMPE, ARIZONA – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) boys’ swim team has obviously produced nothing but winners over the past 27 years, winning that many state championships in a row, but none may be as dominant or as fast as Jonny Kulow who brought his talents to Arizona State University (ASU) after graduating.

So far, in Kulow’s freshman and sophomore year he has shown that high school was no fluke and now he has proven it even more by breaching the list of the top five fastest swimmers in the 17-18 year old age group. Kulow’s prelims at the first annual Sun Devil Open was not only his fastest time ever in the men’s 100-meter freestyle event (48.89 seconds), it was the fourth-fastest time ever in the United States in his age group.

That time moved him to a tie with Drew Kibler as the sixth-fastest American in the 100-meter freestyle, but he wasn’t done there. The next day, in the finals, Kulow swam a 48.70 in the same event, just one one-hundredth of a second off the national age group record (48.69 seconds).

Kulow’s time in the finals not only propelled him to the top of so many lists, it also made him the fastest American swimmer in the 100-meter freestyle event this year, beating out Matt King (48.72 seconds). King is followed closely by Kulow’s teammate Ryan Held (48.74 seconds) who was second to Kulow in the final heat this weekend.

Lander continues to be well-represented by their swimmers that have moved onto the next level, but none have shown the kind of pure athleticism and magic that Kulow has.