Former Lander golf champ starts scholarship tournament

LANDER – Following the tragic loss of Garry Hopkins late in 2022 the Lander Golf Course has felt empty, especially without Hopkins’ legendary golf tournament benefiting scholarships for local youth. It was up to someone local to pick up the slack and finish what Hopkins and his wife started so long ago, and that someone ended up being one of Lander’s favorite golfers Trey Massey.

Massey, who played at Eastern Wyoming College, helped Lander Valley High School win multiple championships and has been working on the mini tour as of late. But, this past weekend he took a break from that to host the Pabst Peak Company Golf Tournament where he could give back like his former mentor.

“Garry was a great influence in my life,” Massey said about the former Lander great. “He got me into the game and he gave me my first set of irons when I was in seventh grade. He was a phenomenal person and … he was definitely there in spirit. I know he would’ve been proud of the work we did.”

The tournament was more than just a scholarship tournament though, it was about someone else that is special to Massey and the local community in Lander: Alex Sanders. While some of the money went to the scholarship and future education of a Lander resident, it also went to helping Sanders in her battle against cancer.

Despite the heavy rainfall during the week, the Lander Golf Course still looked exquisite and put 28 teams of two on the front nine while the water was still soaking into the greens and fairways on the back nine. Even then, the golfers were having fun, showing up in spades and enjoying what turned out to be one of the nicest days we’ve seen so far this spring.

“I thought we had a really good turnout … I was skeptical with the weather but, all things considered, we had people having a good time and we raised a lot of money.”

After hours and hours of fundraising, Massey was able to raise just under $5,000 with $1,000 going to Lander Valley’s Lainy Duncan, a State Champion FFA Horse Showman. Another $1,000 was given to Sanders to help her in her battle, and the rest of the funds raised goes to the bank to help even more people next year.

“I want to flight it in a way so better golfers play with each other and everybody has a chance to win big,” Massey said about next year’s changes. “I also want to do a two-day event with a different format on the next day … and I want to see if we can give out more than one $1,000 scholarship.”

In the end, Jaren Calkins and Craig Hansen took the top spot in the tournament while Trey and Ty Massey won the seven-person derby afterwards. With the money raised, the golfers done playing their pin prizes and the sun starting to hide behind the clouds once more, it was clear that the day was a full-blown success.

“I can’t take my hat off enough to the people in the community here,” Greg Stimpson, the Lander golf pro said. “We got people from Dubois coming down, people from Rock Springs here … it shows how much they love golf but also I think it shows how much they respect Trey.”

“Trey is a local kid and he put this together and he went out and asked people to dig in deep into their pockets and they did,” Stimpson continued. “To get this kind of turnout on the first go … it obviously shows how much they respect him and that they want to help others too.”

Massey is already on the hunt for more sponsors and help with next year’s Pabst Peak Company. If you or someone you know would like to help Massey and Lander Golf Course give back next year, or later on this summer, you can visit the golf course or call 307-332-4653.

By: Shawn O’Brate