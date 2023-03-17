Former Cowboy inks new deal with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – Tashaun Gipson Sr. hasn’t been in a Wyoming Cowboys uniform since 2011 but twelve years later he’s still making Wyoming proud. He did so again this year after joining the highly-talented San Francisco defense that made it to yet another NFC Championship game, their third in four years.
Gipson, who only joined the 49ers 20 days before the start of the 2022 season, played out of his mind after grabbing the starting free safety spot when Jimmie Ward was injured for the year in training camp. After he took the spot, he never let it go, snatching five interceptions in the regular season and starting all twenty games including three playoff games.
His five interceptions tied his second year in the league for the second-best year, both of which paled in comparison to his six-interception season in 2014 when he played eleven games under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan while he was just an assistant coach. Those five interceptions tied five other NFL players for second-most in the league.
Now it appears he’s found a home in Santa Clara as he was one of the first signings of the free agency period when he inked a one-year deal worth up to $2.9 million.
After finishing the season with 68 tackles, two of which were for a loss, half of a sack and eight passes knocked down it’s obvious that Gipson is not done in the NFL, even after a strong ten-season career that spans five teams.
By: Shawn O’Brate