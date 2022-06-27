Former County Assessor Oakley has died

Eileen Oakley, former Fremont County Assessor, has died according to her family. Oakley started working in the Assessor’s Office on Nov. 12, 1990. She took office as County Assessor in January of 1999 after being elected in the November 1998 election. She served three terms as Assessor and retired on December 31st, 2010. Her death notice is posted below:

Mary Eileen Oakley, 75, of Lander died in her home on Friday, June 24, 2022. There will be a public Visitation, 5 – 6:00pm, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be 1:00pm, Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 860 S 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.

