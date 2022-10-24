Football playoffs have come to Fremont County!

The regular season is over and the postseason has finally arrived! There were a few different teams vying in the final week to get home games for the first week of the playoffs, some succeeded while others failed. Here’s the tentative schedule for the football quarterfinals this weekend with home teams listed first in every matchup:
CLASS 1A-6 MAN:
(1S) Little Snake River vs. (4N) Hulett, noon on Friday
(2N) Kaycee vs. (3S) Encampment, 2 p.m. on Friday
(2S) Dubois* vs. (3N) Meeteetse, 1 p.m. on Saturday, 10/29
(1N) Burlington vs. (4S) Farson-Eden, 2 p.m. on Saturday, 10/29
CLASS 1A-9 MAN:
(1W) Shoshoni* vs. (4E) Lusk, 2 p.m. on Friday
(2E) Southeast vs. (3W) Wind River*, 4 p.m. on Friday
(2W) Rocky Mountain vs. (3E) Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 p.m. on Friday
(1E) Pine Bluffs vs. (4W) Big Piney, 6 p.m. on Friday
CLASS 2A:
(1W) Lovell vs. (4E) Newcastle, 7 p.m. on Friday
(2E) Tongue River vs. (3W) Cokeville, 4 p.m. on Friday
(2W) Lyman vs. (3E) Burns, 1 p.m. on Friday
(1E) Big Horn vs. (4W) Mountain View, 1 p.m. on Friday
CLASS 3A:
(1W) Cody vs. (4E) Worland, 6 p.m. on Friday
(2E) Buffalo vs. (3W) Jackson, 3 p.m. on Friday
(2W) Star Valley vs. (3E) Lander*, 5 p.m. on Friday
(1E) Douglas vs. (4W) Powell, 6 p.m. on Friday
CLASS 4A:
(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Laramie, 6 p.m. on Friday
(4) Cheyenne Central vs. (5) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. on Friday
(3) Natrona County vs. (6) Campbell County, 6 p.m. on Friday
(2) Cheyenne East vs. (7) Rock Springs, 6 p.m. on Friday
(* = Fremont County schools) (BOLD indicates home games in Fremont County)