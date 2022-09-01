Food Bank working to provide Culturally Responsive Foods on the Reservation

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Food Bank of Wyoming is launching a new endeavor to bring to light the effectiveness and efficiency of the food banks here in the western region as it relates to culturally responsive foods and the actual ability of people to access them on the Wind River Reservation.

The campaign is a Community Based Participatory Research project to help the food bank learn more about what food access looks like on Wind River Indian Reservation. Now, 20 households will be launching the Photovoice project in which they will respond to different prompts by photographing moments in their lives and sharing narratives about the importance of these experiences. The 10 households that are chosen to participate, will have the opportunity to exhibit photos and a narrative at a community event in November to ignite the conversation of what the community would like the future of food access to look like on the Wind RIver Reservation.

For those families who want to participate, they will be asked to attend two workshops; to launch the project and to reflect for 4 weeks afterwards. In between they will be asked to respond to 5 questions by sharing an image and a voice narrative and sending it to the food bank via WhatsApp. This is expected to take a total of 6 hours – 3.5 hours in the workshops and 2.5 hours taking photos and sharing stories during the 4 weeks. For sharing their time and experience they will be offered two $150 dollar gift cards for a total of $300.

There is no catch to this event, this is not a scheme to gather personal information, it is an effort to shape the future of service when it comes to securing food for communities around the region. The Food Bank of Wyoming is hoping that families will step up and participate for the benefit of their friends, neighbors and future on the reservation.

Contrary to the brochure, the enrollment deadline has been extended through the 6th of September. For assistance in applying for the project or questions about the resources available, please see the information contained in the picture below.