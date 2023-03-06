FNP Joins SageWest Health Care in Riverton

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Teri Ridlon, Family Nurse Practitioner has joined SageWest Medical Group and effective March 1 will be offering primary care services in addition to serving patients at the Wind River Clinic. Teri is one of several providers to begin practicing in Fremont County this year in an effort to continue expansion of healthcare services.

“We are pleased to welcome Teri to our primary care services team at SageWest Medical Group, practicing at the Wind River Clinic,” said Kati Anderson, Director of Practice Management of SageWest Medical Group. “Primary care is a need in our community, specifically general health and the management of chronic diseases. Teri’s specializes in preventative care education and both child and adult visits.”

Teri is a Family Nurse Practitioner with over 30 years of experience as a Registered Nurse prior to completing her Master of Science in Nursing- Family Nurse Practitioner training at Western Governor’s University in Millcreek, UT. She specializes in well-child visits birth to adolescence, promoting healthy lifestyles, general adult visits, well-women visits, chronic-disease management, preventative-care education, acute illness or injury, wart removal and laceration repair. Teri is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Teri is accepting new patients and offering extended clinic hours for her patients at the Wind River Clinic located at 1005 College View Drive in Riverton. To schedule an appointment, call the Wind River Clinic at 857.3488.