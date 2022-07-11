Flora “Flo” Edith MacDonald Felix was born October 1, 1936 in Lander, WY to Scottish immigrants Jessie Richmond McDougall MacDonald and Donald MacDonald. Flora had an adventurous childhood filled with riding horses, swimming, and cartwheeling up capitol hill. She married Jerry Felix on October 20, 1954 and in true Flo fashion she caught a ride to Greybull for a football game where Jerry was working and from there they eloped to Billings.

They moved several times in the first few years of marriage before settling in Lander where they would live the rest of their years. They had two children, John and Richi. Their home was a welcome place for many of John and Richi’s friends throughout the years with Flo enjoying having a full house and feeding and caring for people.

Flo enjoyed whatever her work entailed, forming many friendships from her years at The State Training School and cooking at the County Jail and the Senior Citizens Center. There was nothing Flo did without finding her way into the hearts of the people around her. She had 4 grandchildren who she adored. Flo and Jerry picked the kids up from school, fed them their favorite foods, and taught them how to play cards. After her retirement Flo spent her time cooking her famous sloppy joes for countless High School Rodeos, traveling to Wendover for gambling adventures with Jerry, and riding shotgun with Sis delivering cars for Fremont Motors. Although her trips to Wendover came to an end she still enjoyed her occasional trip to hear the “bells and whistles” around home with whomever she could convince to drive her! Flo loved to spoil her great grandchildren and she would often be heard telling them “you can have whatever you want” despite arguments from parents. There weren’t many arguments to be won against Flora Felix.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, brother Donnie, brother-in-laws Jack Appleby, Wilson Felix, Chuck Pollet and sister-in-law Jicki Val Brown. She is survived by her sister Margaret “Sis” Appleby, son John (Sara) Felix, daughter Richi (Scott) Krassin both of Lander, grandson Riley (Mattie) Krassin of Ten Sleep, granddaughters Kelsey (Will) Berg of Pavillion, Katie (Beau) LeDoux of Kaycee, and Calli (Calvin) Ophus of Ten Sleep. Great grandchildren Hallie, Irie, and Clancy Berg; Jake, Jonnie, and Louie LeDoux; Presley and Ezra Ophus. Her much adored nephews and nieces Donnie Jacks, Billy Curless, Meg Simpson, Cathy Janish, Beth Weyer and families. Special extra sons Ed Rowles and Randy Wood. Sister-in-law Christy Petrich and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 14th, 2022 at 4:00pm at the Museum of the American West with reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Lander United Methodist Church- Backpack Program.