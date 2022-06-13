Flooding Reported near Arapahoe School, Flood Stage nearing on local Rivers:

The Wind River Radio Network and WyoToday.com have received reports of the Sharpnose Road in Lower Arapahoe flooding. See the attached photos and streamflow reports below:

showed deep water streaming over the road from the overflowing Little Wind River.

Flood Advisories and Warnings have been posted by the National Weather Service for the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River at Lander, the Big Wind in the Crowheart area, near Kinnear at Johnstown Valley and around low ares along the Big Wind River at Riverton.

Snowmelt coming off of the mountains is accounting for the high water.