Flooding impacts portions of Shoshone National Forest

Cody, Wyo. June 15, 2022 — The same precipitation, snowmelt, and runoff events that Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest have experienced are also impacting northern portions of the Shoshone National Forest. As areas are assessed for impacts due to flooding, visitors’ patience is important and much appreciated.

Some campgrounds, roads, and trails may need to be closed for resource protection as well as public safety. Visitors should plan ahead and visit the Shoshone National Forest website (http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone) and Facebook page (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest) for updates on any areas that may be closed or impacted.

“We know that there are a lot of people who had planned trips to the Greater Yellowstone area and are now having to adjust itineraries because of closures,” said Wapiti, Clarks Fork, and Greybull District Ranger Casey McQuiston. “The Shoshone National Forest remains open to visitors and recreationists. Additionally, the Washakie and Wind River Ranger districts of the Shoshone National Forest have not been as impacted as the northern portion of the Shoshone, and there are wonderful recreational opportunities on that end of the Shoshone as well.”

As daily high temperatures continue to increase throughout the week, with predicted temperatures above 90 by Friday, snowmelt and subsequent runoff could prolong and even potentially exacerbate some of these conditions. The Shoshone National Forest will continue to evaluate the situation and will respond to changing conditions, getting associated information out to the public as soon as possible Wapiti, Clarks Fork, and Greybull Ranger districts Office at 307.527.6921.

As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.