Flood Mitigation Updates set for Lander meetings Tuesday

The US Army Corps of Engineers will make two presentations in Lander Tuesday on information they have developed on the 35 percent design of the proposed Flood Mitigation Project through town. This is an opportunity for the public to see the design project to date.

Two presentations will be made, at 1 PM and 7 PM, at the Lander Community and Convention Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive to encourage more attendance. These presentations will also be recorded.

The regular City Council meeting will be held at City Hall at 240 Lincoln Street on Tuesday at 6 PM, and will be finished in time for everyone to move to the community center and attend the presentation at 7. Then, on October 25, 2022, a City Council work session will be held at City Hall at 6 PM, and will include a presentation by staff about what the impacts may mean to the community if no action or if alternatives steps are made.

After the October meetings, information will be announced that will include additional methods for public input and comment.