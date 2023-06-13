Flash Flooding Near Dubois Resulted in Two Separate Rescues

Sheriff Ryan Lee reported this morning that county deputies and search and rescue personnel rescued, in separate incidents, two groups of folks who became stranded due to flash flooding in the Dubois area.

The first event occurred last Saturday at 3pm east of Dubois. In an emial, Lee wrote that “Two adults (male and female) attempted to cross the East Fork River in a Dodge Truck. Due to high water caused by flash flooding, the truck became stuck and water began coming into the cab. They were able to evacuate to the bed of the truck. The flash flooding became more intense and the vehicle began listing. The first Deputy arrived and was able to throw his life jacket and a rescue rope to the female adult. The second Deputy arrived and was able to throw his life jacket to the adult male. With the assistance of the Dubois Fire Department they were rescued and brought to shore without incident.

The second event happened Monday when Lee wrote that an “Adult male and Adult female with three children became trapped in Bain Draw (up in the East Fork country). The vehicle became inoperable due to flash flooding. They were able to get out of the vehicle and make it to high ground but were stranded. They were rescued without incident.”

Lee said he did not have any further details regarding this latter incident as of this morning.