Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Marine

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, June 13 in honor and memory of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo. Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing who were killed in an Osprey aircraft crash during a training exercise in southern California on Wednesday.
