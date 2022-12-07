Flags to Half Staff in Rembemerance of Pearl Harbor Attack

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Wednesday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, to commemorate the patriots who were wounded and who perished on December 7, 1941. The flag should be flown at half-staff starting at midnight, Tuesday, December 6th and remain at half-staff for the entire day Wednesday, December 7 until midnight.

The Proclamation from President Joe Biden may be found here.