Five Shot Women’s Rabbit Hunt Awards Announced

Here are the results and some photos from the 44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt.

It was a TOUGH day hunting for the ladies with the snow and wind, but they managed to have fun.

1st Place:

Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin

Judged by Tristyn Casper

Harvested 2 Rabbits

2nd Place:

Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate

Judged by Christina Grooms

Harvested 1 Rabbit

3rd Place:

Jessica Casper & KLa Watts

Judged by Henry Choate

Did not harvest any rabbits.

Due to the weather and road closures 2 teams were unable to make it over to hunt.

Want to give a HUGE THANK YOU to all of our local businesses that sponsored or donated for this year’s hunt.

We look forward to seeing everyone next year in Shoshoni for the 45th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt on January 12th and 13th, 2024!