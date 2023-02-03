Five Shot Women’s Rabbit Hunt Awards Announced

Here are the results and some photos from the 44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt.
It was a TOUGH day hunting for the ladies with the snow and wind, but they managed to have fun.
1st Place:
Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin
Judged by Tristyn Casper
Harvested 2 Rabbits
2nd Place:
Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate
Judged by Christina Grooms
Harvested 1 Rabbit
3rd Place:
Jessica Casper & KLa Watts
Judged by Henry Choate
Did not harvest any rabbits.
Due to the weather and road closures 2 teams were unable to make it over to hunt.
Want to give a HUGE THANK YOU to all of our local businesses that sponsored or donated for this year’s hunt.
We look forward to seeing everyone next year in Shoshoni for the 45th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt on January 12th and 13th, 2024!
–Jessica Smith
Wyoming Womens 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt